New coronavirus cases found in Mississippi over last two weeks up more than 42% from last month

Published 11:42 am Thursday, December 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained flat Thursday, but the trend remains more than 40-percent higher than just one month ago, state statistics indicate.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 710 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 521,544.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 288 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported four new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,351.

Through Wednesday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 411 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 453 with Thursday’s update. That’s up more than 42 percent from the same average one month ago.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4818 125 88 18
Alcorn 6084 108 130 20
Amite 2122 57 57 9
Attala 3443 90 189 36
Benton 1554 40 47 10
Bolivar 6527 153 240 33
Calhoun 2930 51 44 7
Carroll 1781 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3302 69 61 15
Choctaw 1390 27 12 0
Claiborne 1353 39 46 9
Clarke 3029 95 132 32
Clay 3190 78 41 5
Coahoma 4338 112 138 14
Copiah 4659 95 107 15
Covington 4381 95 142 39
De Soto 33870 435 126 26
Forrest 13944 261 284 61
Franklin 1281 31 46 5
George 5124 80 73 9
Greene 2258 50 57 6
Grenada 3841 110 156 32
Hancock 7883 132 72 15
Harrison 35236 561 537 79
Hinds 33100 649 853 139
Holmes 2753 89 109 20
Humphreys 1332 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 5003 107 136 24
Jackson 25034 393 285 41
Jasper 3424 66 46 2
Jefferson 975 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1759 43 10 1
Jones 14256 248 261 44
Kemper 1461 41 50 10
Lafayette 8981 143 202 57
Lamar 10779 140 57 12
Lauderdale 12419 323 484 108
Lawrence 2228 43 27 2
Leake 4159 92 99 17
Lee 16864 247 224 43
Leflore 4805 144 240 55
Lincoln 5600 136 209 41
Lowndes 11487 196 304 68
Madison 15110 283 416 72
Marion 4347 113 162 24
Marshall 6871 142 69 17
Monroe 7219 180 191 55
Montgomery 1846 57 64 10
Neshoba 6783 210 229 61
Newton 3983 83 87 15
Noxubee 1897 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7290 140 271 40
Panola 6882 138 103 15
Pearl River 9807 244 210 42
Perry 2163 56 24 9
Pike 5998 157 177 44
Pontotoc 7198 110 87 13
Prentiss 5215 86 101 15
Quitman 1087 28 0 0
Rankin 22801 407 492 69
Scott 4829 99 117 19
Sharkey 656 21 45 8
Simpson 4622 117 165 20
Smith 2727 52 72 8
Stone 3675 66 88 14
Sunflower 4373 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2345 53 50 7
Tate 4827 119 80 19
Tippah 5045 85 122 14
Tishomingo 3991 94 103 28
Tunica 1661 39 19 3
Union 6582 99 133 23
Walthall 2231 66 69 14
Warren 6968 179 175 38
Washington 7592 170 202 41
Wayne 4453 72 80 13
Webster 2089 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1073 39 25 6
Winston 3215 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2494 47 82 22
Yazoo 4647 94 152 20
Total 521,544 10,351 11,379 2,103

