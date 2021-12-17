Man arrested for leaving trail of spray-painted graffiti across two Mississippi small towns

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for leaving a trail of spray-painted graffiti on buildings and cemetery walls in a Mississippi small town.

WJTV reports that Brandon Adcox, 24, was arrested at the Hazelhurst Walmart with a backpack carrying multiple spray paints cans.

The towns of Crystal Springs and Hazelhurst are currently investigating numerous instances of graffiti connected to Adcox and tallying up the damage.

Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill reports that Adcox said the spray-painted graffiti was a hobby and his way of dealing with some addiction problems.

Hemphill said several malicious charges are pending in Hazelhurst and that Adcox will likely be charged with the destruction of public property.