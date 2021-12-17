Mississippi police ask for public’s help after male, female found dead in roadway

Published 6:58 am Friday, December 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are asking for the public’s help in connection with a double homicide in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police posted on social media Thursday that a male and female were found deceased in the roadway when they responded to a shooting near the intersection of 6th Street and Rawls Avenue.

The shooing reportedly occurred just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

The male and female, who were not identified by police, died of apparent gunshot wounds.

f you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

 

