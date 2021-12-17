New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi up more than 62 percent since last month

The spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi is up more than 60 percent in the last month, state statistics released Friday indicate.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 911 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the 14-day average of new cases to 497 cases per day, up more than 62 percent since the same date last month when the average was at approximately 300 new cases per day.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 522,455.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 288 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported three new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,354.

Through Friday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 477 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 497 with Friday’s update. That’s up more than 42 percent from the same average one month ago.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County