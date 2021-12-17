New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi up more than 62 percent since last month

Published 1:58 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi is up more than 60 percent in the last month, state statistics released Friday indicate.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 911 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the 14-day average of new cases to 497 cases per day, up more than 62 percent since the same date last month when the average was at approximately 300 new cases per day.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 522,455.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 288 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported three new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,354.

Through Friday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 477 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 497 with Friday’s update. That’s up more than 42 percent from the same average one month ago.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4823 125 88 18
Alcorn 6098 108 130 20
Amite 2123 57 57 9
Attala 3449 90 189 36
Benton 1556 40 47 10
Bolivar 6534 153 240 33
Calhoun 2932 51 44 7
Carroll 1784 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3314 69 61 15
Choctaw 1391 27 12 0
Claiborne 1353 39 46 9
Clarke 3032 95 132 32
Clay 3195 78 41 5
Coahoma 4352 112 138 14
Copiah 4674 95 108 15
Covington 4389 95 142 39
De Soto 33920 435 126 26
Forrest 13963 261 284 61
Franklin 1283 31 46 5
George 5124 80 73 9
Greene 2258 50 57 6
Grenada 3847 111 156 32
Hancock 7886 132 72 15
Harrison 35254 562 537 79
Hinds 33208 649 853 139
Holmes 2754 89 109 20
Humphreys 1334 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 5011 107 136 24
Jackson 25056 393 285 41
Jasper 3424 66 46 2
Jefferson 976 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1761 43 10 1
Jones 14264 248 261 44
Kemper 1461 41 50 10
Lafayette 8999 143 202 57
Lamar 10796 140 57 12
Lauderdale 12430 323 486 108
Lawrence 2232 43 27 2
Leake 4161 92 99 17
Lee 16905 247 224 43
Leflore 4814 144 240 55
Lincoln 5605 136 209 41
Lowndes 11505 196 304 68
Madison 15183 283 416 72
Marion 4355 113 162 24
Marshall 6884 142 69 17
Monroe 7234 180 191 55
Montgomery 1852 57 64 10
Neshoba 6787 210 229 61
Newton 3986 83 87 15
Noxubee 1900 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7297 140 271 40
Panola 6892 138 103 15
Pearl River 9813 244 210 42
Perry 2163 56 24 9
Pike 6004 157 177 44
Pontotoc 7252 110 87 13
Prentiss 5226 86 101 15
Quitman 1088 28 0 0
Rankin 22891 407 492 69
Scott 4839 99 117 19
Sharkey 656 21 45 8
Simpson 4631 117 165 20
Smith 2729 52 72 8
Stone 3676 66 88 14
Sunflower 4380 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2347 53 50 7
Tate 4831 119 80 19
Tippah 5049 85 122 14
Tishomingo 4004 95 103 28
Tunica 1665 39 19 3
Union 6601 99 133 23
Walthall 2234 66 69 14
Warren 6983 179 175 38
Washington 7601 170 202 41
Wayne 4456 72 80 13
Webster 2092 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1074 39 25 6
Winston 3216 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2497 47 82 22
Yazoo 4662 94 152 20
Total 522,455 10,354 11,379 2,103

More News

Mississippi man, woman charged with killing 6-month-old girl; she died of blunt-force trauma, investigators say

Woman killed in fatal crash in South Mississippi

Mississippi police ask for public’s help after male, female found dead in roadway

Man arrested for leaving trail of spray-painted graffiti across two Mississippi small towns

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article