Dispute over minor wreck in school car-rider line leads to arrest of Mississippi man who reportedly had gun on campus

A Mississippi man was arrested Thursday after an incident in the car-rider line at a Vicksburg elementary school.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when two cars got into a minor wreck in the car-rider line at Sherman Avenue Elementary School. The driver who was rear-ended got out of their vehicle and approached the vehicle that hit their car. While looking in the driver’s side window, a large-caliber handgun was spotted in the lap of Tramorris Galvin, 27.

The driver and Galvin had no further conversation and both drivers left the scene. Following a call to Vicksburg Warren E911, a BOLO with the description of the suspect’s vehicle was released. Within minutes, the Galvin’s 2018 Honda Accord was pulled over by a Vicksburg Police Officer on North Washington Street.

The 40-caliber handgun was in plain view of the VPD officer, who confiscated the handgun and called the sheriff’s office. Once on scene, Sheriff Martin Pace and Deputy David Culbertson took Galvin into custody. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The vehicle was towed to the sheriff’s office, where deputies obtained a search warrant. During the course of the search, items were recovered that were believed to be narcotics and have been sent to the state crime lab for further identification. The narcotics investigation is ongoing.

Warren County Justice Court Judge Eddie Woods set Galvin’s bond at $10,000. He was released on bond Friday.

The Vicksburg Warren School District acknowledged that it was aware of a verbal dispute on campus at Sherman Avenue Elementary, which later resulted in an arrest off-campus.