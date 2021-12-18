Memphis police find dead body stuffed inside suitcase

Published 9:14 pm Saturday, December 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Memphis police responding to a suspicious call last week found a dead body stuffed inside a suitcase near a trash dumpster.

Police officers were called to the scene and found the suitcase by a dumpster near a parking garage.

Inside an unidentified body was found, apparently killed by being struck with something.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them.

