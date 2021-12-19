67-year-old Mississippi husband dies in Friday night house fire. Wife was able to escape flames.

Published 6:12 am Sunday, December 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 67-year-old Mississippi man was unable to escape the flames of a house fire Friday night.

Officials from the Rankin County Coroner’s Office said Harold Harris, 67, was not able to escape and was confirmed dead after  firefighters distinguished most of the flames at a house fire on Rose Hill Road.

Harris’ wife was able to escape the fire.

Firefighters received reports of the fire and that a person was possibly trapped inside at approximately 10 p.m.

Four area volunteer fire departments were called to the blaze. Officials from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and other Rankin County emergency officials assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

