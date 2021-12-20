79-year-old man trying to cross road hit, killed in passing vehicle

A 79-year-old Mississippi man trying to cross the road was hit and killed by a passing vehicle Friday.

Lonny Higdon of Gulfport, 79, was killed in the accident that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Friday on Highway 53 in Harrison County.

A 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Byron Ladner, 18, Pass Christian, traveled south on Highway 53 when it collided with Higdon.

Higdon was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This incident is under investigation by MHP.