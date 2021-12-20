Mississippi police defuse deadly situation when they find man cutting his neck after car wreck

Published 6:46 am Monday, December 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police were able to talk a man down from a personal crisis after they responded to a car wreck where they found the driver using a knife to cut his neck.

Guflport police responded to a one-carr wreck on U.S. 49 shortly before noon, where the man had reportedly run off the road into a culvert.

The man reportedly took out a blade and began cutting himself shortly after the crash.

Witnesses at the scene reported WXXV25 News in Gulfport that officers put away their tasers and were able to talk the man down from the deadly situation.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reports that the man, who was not from the Gulf Coast, drank gasoline before the accident.

The driver taken to a local hospital and is not expected to be charged with a crime.

 

 

