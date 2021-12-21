Investigators aim to ID gunshot victim found dead along Mississippi highway

Authorities in south Mississippi are offering a $2,500 reward for information in hopes of identifying a gunshot victim.

The man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound Friday along Mississippi 15, Harrison County law officers said.

He’s a Black man between the ages of 19-25 with a money sign tattoo on this left ring finger, WLOX-TV reported.

He was wearing a red and black jacket, a black Nike shirt with a “Just do it” emblem, authorities said. He was also wearing gray jogging pants, white Nike slides and marijuana print boxer shorts.

The reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers.