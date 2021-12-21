Mayor of Mississippi’s largest city tests positive for COVID-19

The mayor of Mississippi’s largest city has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jackson news outlets are reporting that Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba tested positive for the virus using a home test and is now awaiting results from a separate PCR test to confirm the home test results.

Lumumba took the home test Tuesday morning as a matter of routine.

Officials said the mayor is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

Lumumba was not present at a special meeting of the Jackson City Council Tuesday.