New coronavirus cases in Mississippi have nearly doubled in last 30 days; Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Magnolia State

New COVID-19 cases found in Mississippi have nearly doubled in the last 30 days, state health department statistics indicate.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 740 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the 14-day average of new cases to 624 cases per day, up nearly 92 percent since the same date last month when the average was at approximately 326 new cases per day.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 524,629.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 287 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 23 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,387.

Through Monday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 624 on Tuesday. It was the highest level since Oct. 12.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 535 with Tuesday’s update. It was the highest level since October 20.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County