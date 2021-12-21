New coronavirus cases in Mississippi have nearly doubled in last 30 days; Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Magnolia State

Published 4:13 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 cases found in Mississippi have nearly doubled in the last 30 days, state health department statistics indicate.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 740 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the 14-day average of new cases to 624 cases per day, up nearly 92 percent since the same date last month when the average was at approximately 326 new cases per day.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 524,629.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 287 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 23 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,387.

Through Monday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 624 on Tuesday. It was the highest level since Oct. 12.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 535 with Tuesday’s update. It was the highest level since October 20.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4832 125 88 18
Alcorn 6139 110 130 20
Amite 2129 58 57 9
Attala 3454 90 189 36
Benton 1566 40 47 10
Bolivar 6550 153 240 33
Calhoun 2943 51 44 7
Carroll 1793 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3347 71 61 15
Choctaw 1393 27 12 0
Claiborne 1353 40 46 9
Clarke 3035 96 132 32
Clay 3203 78 41 5
Coahoma 4359 113 138 14
Copiah 4688 95 108 15
Covington 4408 96 142 39
De Soto 34111 440 126 26
Forrest 14010 262 284 61
Franklin 1285 32 46 5
George 5127 80 73 9
Greene 2260 50 57 6
Grenada 3867 111 156 32
Hancock 7905 132 72 15
Harrison 35323 565 537 79
Hinds 33488 651 854 140
Holmes 2762 89 109 20
Humphreys 1346 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 5034 108 136 24
Jackson 25102 393 285 41
Jasper 3430 66 46 2
Jefferson 979 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1764 43 10 1
Jones 14295 248 263 44
Kemper 1464 41 50 10
Lafayette 9040 143 202 57
Lamar 10845 140 57 12
Lauderdale 12462 323 489 108
Lawrence 2243 43 27 2
Leake 4172 92 99 17
Lee 17031 248 224 43
Leflore 4858 144 240 55
Lincoln 5612 136 209 41
Lowndes 11537 197 304 69
Madison 15303 283 416 72
Marion 4380 113 162 24
Marshall 6911 144 69 17
Monroe 7289 181 191 55
Montgomery 1860 57 64 10
Neshoba 6806 210 229 61
Newton 3994 83 87 15
Noxubee 1906 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7312 140 271 40
Panola 6917 138 103 15
Pearl River 9842 244 210 42
Perry 2168 56 24 9
Pike 6010 158 178 44
Pontotoc 7308 110 87 13
Prentiss 5269 86 101 15
Quitman 1090 28 0 0
Rankin 23030 408 494 69
Scott 4850 99 117 19
Sharkey 657 21 45 8
Simpson 4650 117 165 20
Smith 2737 52 72 8
Stone 3689 66 88 14
Sunflower 4391 107 125 20
Tallahatchie 2348 53 50 7
Tate 4853 120 80 19
Tippah 5071 85 122 14
Tishomingo 4035 96 103 28
Tunica 1684 39 19 3
Union 6631 99 133 23
Walthall 2238 66 69 14
Warren 6996 180 175 38
Washington 7610 170 202 41
Wayne 4458 72 80 13
Webster 2095 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1076 39 25 6
Winston 3220 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2512 47 82 22
Yazoo 4694 94 152 20
Total 524,629 10,387 11,391 2,105

