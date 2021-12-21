Rare set of identical triplets, multiple twin sets born at Mississippi hospital

Triplets were born for the first time in nearly 10 years at an east Mississippi hospital — and the births happened around the same time as multiple sets of twins.

Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian is caring for two different sets of twins and a set of triplets, WTOK-TV reports.

The hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend, marking the first time the hospital has delivered so many twins in one weekend.

The triplets’ father, Brad McNair, said everything went as planned.

“My wife never had the first struggle with the pregnancies, which is by itself miraculous,” he said.

The couple is caring for one of their sons, Jesse, at home. The other two, Jacob and Samuel, are still being cared for at the hospital.