Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old Mississippi woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 50-year-old Jackson woman.

Tamara McGuder was last seen around 11 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 18, in the area of David Drive in Jackson, wearing a black jacket, black pants, and rainbow color shoes.

She is described as a black woman around five feet, seven inches tall, with red hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she is driving in a 2019 gray Honda Accord.

Family members say McGuder suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-355-8477.