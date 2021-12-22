Another Ole Miss fraternity suspended for violating school’s hazing policy

Another Ole Miss fraternity has been suspended for violating the university’s hazing policy.

In a letter to Ole Miss fraternity and sorority community members, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Brent A. Marsh said the Lambda Pi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, is suspended until January 1, 2025.

The letter said the suspension resulted from hazing allegation from the Spring 2020 semester.

Another Ole Miss fraternity — the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter at the school — was suspended in November until 2025 for hazing. Earlier this month, seven members of the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter were also charged with cyberstalking related to the hazing investigation.

Below is the letter from Marsh to fraternity and sorority community members:

Dear University of Mississippi Fraternity and Sorority Community Members,

As the 2021 calendar year comes to a close, I am disappointed to be writing you once again with unfortunate news regarding our fraternity and sorority community at the University of Mississippi.

The Lambda Pi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated is suspended until January 1, 2025. This decision was reached by the University Judicial Council (UJC) in response to hazing allegations stemming from the Spring 2020 semester. The 6-member board ultimately found the chapter responsible for violating the University’s hazing policy.

While our FSL community has been successful on numerous fronts, this has been a difficult six months with multiple hazing violations or other serious misconduct. As has been communicated clearly and frequently, the University will not tolerate hazing or any behavior that places the health and safety of our students at risk. We will always take any such matters seriously and address any violations within our community. Likewise, restrictions and sanctions placed on organizations for any reason must be adhered to, and any violations will be met with appropriate action.

Please know that while this news can be disheartening and disappointing, we do appreciate those who have taken steps to address misconduct in our communities, and we appreciate our partnerships with inter/national organizations as we continue to create the most positive, productive, and rewarding fraternity and sorority community we can. While your inter/national organizations likely have healthy chapter programs available for your adoption, if you are interested in an on-campus resource, I encourage you to contact the William Magee Center regarding its Disrupt the Culture program.

As stated in previous correspondence, I hope that our entire fraternity and sorority community can use this as an opportunity for learning and growth. If the Lambda Pi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated chooses to return to the University of Mississippi in the future, I trust it will pursue its noble qualities of companionship, discretion, excellence, fraternal commitment, leadership, responsibility, and wisdom.

Sincerely,

Brent A. Marsh, Ph.D.

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs