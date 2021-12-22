Known Mississippi gang member on naughty list, wanted on burglary charges

Published 6:27 am Wednesday, December 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A known Mississippi gang member is on the naughty list according to the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

Terrence Lee Gay is wanted in connection with the burglary of a residence on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Crime Stopper group posted the following on its Facebook page:

“On the morning of Thursday, December 16, 2021, Terrence Lee Gay, along with his girlfriend, Mary Comeaux (already in custody), burglarized a residence in the Latimer community of Jackson County, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Terrence is a known Simon City Royal and covered in tattoos. He is listed on NCIC. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, blond hair and hazel
eyes.

If you know his location, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips or by calling 1-877-787-5898.”

More News

Another Ole Miss fraternity suspended for violating school’s hazing policy

One person dead after suspect threatened Mississippi deputies with two knives

Officer hurt while trying to put out fire, quell inmate fight in Mississippi jail

Train cars derail in Mississippi, chemicals leaking as emergency responders assess damage

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article