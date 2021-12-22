Mississippi rapper whose stage name is ‘Yungin Gunnin’ convicted of Louisiana murder

A 25-year-old Mississippi rapper was convicted of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm last week in Catahoula Parish, Louisiana.

The conviction stems from the Dec. 15, 2018 shooting death of Da’John Mitchell, 23, of Clayton. Jordan Johnson of Natchez reportedly shot Mitchell while performing at a nightclub in Jonesville, Louisiana, called “Suga Shak.”

Authorities said Johnson was a known gang member who went by the stage name “Yungin Gunnin.” Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies in conjunction with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies later arrested Johnson at his residence in the Holiday Apartments in Natchez after Mitchell was shot at approximately 1 a.m.

A Catahoula Parish jury convicted Johnson on Dec. 16. Judge Kathy Johnson presided over the case.

District Attorney Brad Burget, said Johnson had a person filming his performance when Mitchell allegedly bumped into a stage member and a fight between Mitchell and Johnson broke out. Johnson reportedly shot Mitchell in the back with a .380 pistol he had on him and continued to fire at Mitchell four more times after he hit the floor.

Johnson was previously convicted at 18-years-old after he pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault in relation to his part in a 2014 shooting incident.

He and three other teenagers were accused of shooting at three men who had driven through the Maryland Heights apartment complex. One victim was struck in the arm by a bullet, another was grazed in the left side of the head and a third victim grazed in the leg.

Court records show Johnson was sentenced in March 2016 for his part in the incident to 10 years in prison with five years suspended and five years post-release supervision on count one; 10 years to run concurrently on count two; and 10 years with five years formal reporting, meaning he had to report to a parole officer, on count three.

Johnson was released on probation from the Mississippi Department of Corrections months before Mitchell was shot to death in Jonesville.