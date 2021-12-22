Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1,000 this week from state

This week, more than 1,500 low-income Mississippi households will receive a one-time payment of $1000 in emergency financial assistance under an initiative administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

The funds will be available this holiday season to Mississippi families with children who qualify for TANF; they will receive short-term benefits to help deal with a specific crisis or episode of need. To be eligible for this financial payment, individuals must be a resident of Mississippi and an active TANF recipient. Each eligible recipient will receive a letter informing them of the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF) payment.

The funding for this effort was made possible through an initial $4.7 million appropriation called PEAF authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act. The initial round of payments began taking place on December 17, 2021, to TANF recipients. Based on the continued availability of funds, newly eligible TANF households who have not previously received a PEAF payment may be able to receive a PEAF payment in the Spring of 2022.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide more cash assistance to needy Mississippi families,” said Human Services Director Robert “Bob” Anderson. “We know that many families are still struggling to meet their basic needs, and this assistance will help them this holiday season.”

MDHS began distributing the benefits on December 17, 2021, to recipients’ accounts via their Way2Go card. If a family receives notice of PEAF eligibility but does not receive payment via their Way2Go card, please call the local county office.

To apply for TANF, please click here (https://www.access.ms.gov/).