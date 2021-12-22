Police: Pennsylvania man who traveled to Mississippi to meet teen for sex accidentally shoots self in struggle with officers

Published 12:58 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police report that a Pennsylvania man who had traveled to Mississippi to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex accidentally shot himself during a struggle with police.

Samuel James Hugg, 28, from Mars, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody by the Hernando Police Department Tuesday. He faces several charges including enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, possession of child pornography, disorderly conduct-failure to comply, resisting arrest, and attempted aggravated assault.

Officials say that Hugg had been having sexually explicit conversations with a 13-year-old girl and wanted to meet the girl for sex.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, police tried to arrest Hugg in Hernando during a traffic stop. During a struggle with officers, Hugg reportedly pulled out a gun and fired the gun, shooting himself in the chest. Officers were able to take Hugg into custody.

Hugg was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. He was then taken to the DeSoto County Jail.

