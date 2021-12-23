Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in search for two ‘armed and dangerous’ men involved in shooting

Published 6:07 am Thursday, December 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson

Mississippi authorities are looking for two “armed and dangerous” suspects in connection with a North Mississippi shooting.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported the shooting in a video posted on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson said the two men are being sought in connection with a shooting that occurred south of Plantersville in Lee County at approximately 2 p.m.

The shooting occurred near Highway 6, Johnson said.

Johnson said the men, in their 20s, were last seen in a white Dodge Charger. The car may feature a flashing light on its dash.

The sheriff said one of the men is white and the other is of mixed race are considered armed and dangerous.

 

