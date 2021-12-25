Body shot multiple times found in Mississippi park; police don’t yet know the motive or the shooter

A dead body was found riddled with bullets on Christmas Eve in a Mississippi park, police say.

Jackson police say the body was that of a man and that he was shot multiple times.

The shooting reportedly occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, Christmas Eve.

Police say the body was found near the tennis courts at Grove Park in Jackson, in the 4100 block of Parkway Avenue.

Police said they do not yet have a suspect identified and they are not certain of the motive behind the shooting.