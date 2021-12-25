Mississippi sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ men still sought. Large amounts of drugs, cash, weapons seized at scene of fatal shooting.

Mississippi officials have released more information about a shooting where one man was found dead — shot numerous times — inside a North Mississippi residence where weapons, drugs and large amounts of cash were seized.

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department continue to be on the lookout for two “armed and dangerous” men in connection with the shooting that occurred on Dec. 22 at approximately 2 p.m. on County Road 746 in Plantersville.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson updated residents about the shooting Thursday.

When officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday, they discovered a male subject was found in the residence deceased. The male subject was found to have numerous gunshot wounds. The Lee County Deputy Coroner pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The deceased male subject found at the scene has been identified as Justin Mayfield, 39, of the CR 746 Plantersville residence.

The crime scene was processed by Criminal and Narcotic Investigators from the Lee County Sheriff Department and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit.

Several pieces of evidence, which included weapons, large amounts of marijuana, and large amounts of cash were seized from the residence.

Deputies are looking for a white Dodge Charger, occupied by two male subjects (one white and one biracial) who were at the scene at the time of the incident. The male subjects were described to be in their 20’s. Information was also given that the white Dodge Charger had a flashing type light on the dash.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-432-2622, or Crime Stoppers.