Tennessee 12-year-old shot, killed inside his home on Christmas morning

Published 8:43 pm Saturday, December 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 12-year-old Tennessee boy was shot and killed Christmas morning while he played a game inside his home, police report.

The Orange Mound, Tennessee boy was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Memphis police said they had no suspects early Saturday morning.

WREG-TV identified the boy as Artemis Rayford.

Family members told the TV station that after he was shot Artemis called out for his mother before collapsing.

