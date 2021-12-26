Police: Man arrested after ‘inadvertently’ shooting, killing fishing buddy

Police have arrested a man they say ‘inadvertently’ shot and killed his fishing buddy on Christmas Eve.

Juwaine Ashford, 21 was arrested on Dec. 24 in connection to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man that occurred Friday afternoon in New Orleans.

New Orleans Police say Ashford and the victim were headed on a fishing trip when the man was shot while Ashford was trying to move a firearm in his vehicle. Police say Ashford inadvertently discharged the weapon. The bullet from the gun struck the victim.

The men arrived at a New Orleans hospital for emergency care. The victim, who has not been identified, later died at the hospital.

Police say Ashford could face negligent homicide charges.

The events that led to the shooting remain under investigation.