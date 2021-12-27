Officials looking for missing Mississippi man last seen Christmas evening

The Jasper County Sheriffs Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Ronnie Brunson was last seen around 6 p.m. in Laurel Saturday.

Brunson is described as a Black male, age 67.

Brunson drives a white 2000 Silverado with the personalized car tag “Estelle.”

If anyone has seen Brunson or has information as to his whereabouts, please call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 764-2588 or the Laurel Police Department.