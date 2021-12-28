Mississippi man killed in ambush shooting, police say

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was killed Tuesday afternoon after police say he was ambushed while sitting in a vehicle.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Kingston Place subdivision.

Police say Jamal Porter, 22, was sitting in his vehicle when two people allegedly jumped out of another car and behind firing at him.

Witnesses said dozens of rounds were fired.

Police were looking for suspects driving a blue Chevy Trail Blazer.

More News

Video shows Mississippi cop put knee in back of suspect; Officer suspended, chief says

State says monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 now in short supply in Mississippi; new cases are skyrocketing

Police investigate after Mississippi 2-year-old found dead

New cases numbers continue to climb as COVID-19 coronavirus spread quickens across Mississippi

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article