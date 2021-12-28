Police investigate after Mississippi 2-year-old found dead

Mississippi police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy after his mother called 911 after finding the boy unresponsive Monday morning, police report.

Biloxi police responded to a 911 call at approximately 6 a.m. Monday when the mother reported that her 2-year-old son was unresponsive.

First responders took the child to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

The Biloxi police and the Harrison County Coroner’s office are investigating to determine how the boy died.

No charges have been filed, but the police are asking the public to contact them with any information they may have about the case by calling 228-435-6112.