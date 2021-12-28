Shooting investigated after Mississippi man dies on rural road, Tennessee man shows up injured at hospital

Marion County officials are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

On December 26, 2021, at 11:20 a.m., Deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting in the area of 83 Arthur B Johnson Drive in the Lampton Community.

Deputies arrived to find Chadrick Daniels, 26, of Columbia, unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical services arrived and after performing medical procedures, pronounced Daniels deceased.

Investigators arrived and began to investigate the incident and called in the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit to process the scene.