Man already indicted on sex charges accused of stabbing brother in neck on Christmas Eve

A man already indicted on several child sex crimes charges has now been accused of stabbing his brother in the neck on Christmas Eve.

Melvin Cardwell, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Officials with the Calhoun City Sheriff’s Department report that the stabbing happened Christmas Eve morning during an argument Cardwell was having with his mother and brother. Cardwell allegedly stabbed his brother in the neck.

The brother is recovering from his wounds.

Cardwell was indicted earlier this year for two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, three counts of sexual battery, and 16 counts of production of child sexual abuse material.