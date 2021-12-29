Mississippi teens slide off rain-slick road, flip down embankment, but amazingly walk away unscathed

Two teenagers escaped injury Wednesday when the driver lost control on a slick road in Mississippi.

The 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger of a GMC Yukon told Jones County sheriff’s deputies that the vehicle began sliding on the wet road at a curve near the bridges on Bush Dairy Road in Pine Belt, WDAM-TV reported.

The vehicle left the road and flipped down the embankment before landing wheels down on a stump and metal fence posts.

The sheriff’s department said both teens were medically evaluated on scene and declined medical transport with a parent’s permission. Both girls had a parent arrive on scene.