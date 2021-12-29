New coronavirus cases rocket higher as latest surge hits Mississippi; state health officer warns, ‘This wave will be different’

The COVID-19 coronavirus has come raging back across Mississippi with record speed as thousands of new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and state health officials warn this surge will be “different” due to the omicron variant.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 3,594 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The high number of cases reported Wednesday brought the 7-day average of new cases to 1,907 cases per day, an increase of more than 560 percent since December 1.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 538,852.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned Mississippians that are unvaccinated or who have not gotten a booster vaccination to get one quickly.

“Please 1) get boosted now, 2) wear a mask indoors – current CDC recs, 3) stay home when ill, 4) limit indoor gatherings to small groups (outdoors when possible),” Dobbs wrote on social media Wednesday morning. “This wave will be different – most monoclonal treatments ineffective vs Omicron.”

MSDH reported 19 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,439.

Through Tuesday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared again Wednesday to 1,907. It was the highest level since September 10.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 1,287 with Wednesday’s update. It was the highest level since September 29.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County