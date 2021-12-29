Pedestrian killed after being hit by 18-wheeler on stretch of rural Mississippi highway

Published 6:22 am Wednesday, December 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A pedestrian was killed Monday evening on Highway 84 just outside of Prentiss.

Toby Bryant was killed when he walked into the path of an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lane of Highway 84.

A nurse traveling to Monticello stopped to render aid and offer assistance to the family until medical personnel arrived.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for approximately an hour while the Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the scene.

More News

Aspiring country music artist from Mississippi raises more than $10,000 for 80-year-old McDonald’s worker who ‘touched his heart’

Multiple Mississippi agencies on manhunt. Residents asked to keep cars locked as search for suspect continues.

Man already indicted on sex charges accused of stabbing brother in neck on Christmas Eve

Mississippi COVID hospitalizations have nearly doubled this month; 10K recent cases could result in hundreds more hospitalizations, trends suggest

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article