Pedestrian killed after being hit by 18-wheeler on stretch of rural Mississippi highway
Published 6:22 am Wednesday, December 29, 2021
A pedestrian was killed Monday evening on Highway 84 just outside of Prentiss.
Toby Bryant was killed when he walked into the path of an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lane of Highway 84.
A nurse traveling to Monticello stopped to render aid and offer assistance to the family until medical personnel arrived.
Both lanes of the highway were closed for approximately an hour while the Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the scene.