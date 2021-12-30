Man burned at Mississippi gas station when friend flicks lighter

Published 3:44 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A man pumping gas at a Mississippi gas station was seriously burned Wednesday night when a lighter being flicked on caused gas fumes to combust.

Reportedly three young men stopped at the Kroger gas station Clinton at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday.

As one of them pumped gas, another walked around flicking a small cigarette lighter and as he got close to the man pumping gas, the flame ignited the fumes.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, reportedly with second- and third-degree burns.

Police say the matter is under investigation, but believe the incident was purely accidental.

