New coronavirus cases soar in Mississippi again; average grew 800 percent in December as omicron variant spread

Published 1:17 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported a staggering number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Thursday as the latest wave of the virus is crashing across all corners of the state at record speed.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 4,885 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s report was the highest single-day number of cases reported since August 20, when the state recorded 5,048 cases in a single day at the height of the delta variant wave.

The high number of cases reported Thursday brought the 7-day average of new cases to 2,605 cases per day, an increase of more than 800 percent since December 1.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 543,737.

MSDH reported 11 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,450.

Through Thursday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared again Thursday to 2,605. It was the highest level since September 5.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 1,585 with Thursday’s update. It was the highest level since September 26.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4955 125 88 18
Alcorn 6329 115 130 20
Amite 2199 58 57 9
Attala 3541 90 189 36
Benton 1633 40 47 10
Bolivar 6743 154 240 33
Calhoun 3018 51 44 7
Carroll 1855 41* 52 11
Chickasaw 3483 74 61 15
Choctaw 1413 27 12 0
Claiborne 1379 40 46 9
Clarke 3069 96 132 32
Clay 3345 78 41 5
Coahoma 4591 113 138 14
Copiah 4916 95 109 15
Covington 4593 96 142 39
De Soto 35831 444 127 27
Forrest 14459 263 285 61
Franklin 1313 32 46 5
George 5181 80 73 9
Greene 2288 50 58 6
Grenada 3980 111 156 32
Hancock 8103 132 85 15
Harrison 35987 567 538 80
Hinds 36307 654 855 140
Holmes 2883 90 109 20
Humphreys 1388 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 5150 112 136 24
Jackson 25614 396 285 41
Jasper 3486 66 46 2
Jefferson 994 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1893 43 11 1
Jones 14546 250 265 45
Kemper 1505 42 50 10
Lafayette 9524 143 202 57
Lamar 11225 140 57 12
Lauderdale 12795 323 496 108
Lawrence 2371 43 27 2
Leake 4315 92 99 17
Lee 17850 248 224 43
Leflore 5280 144 242 55
Lincoln 5785 136 209 41
Lowndes 11804 199 305 69
Madison 16239 283 416 72
Marion 4557 115 162 24
Marshall 7144 147 69 17
Monroe 7507 183 191 55
Montgomery 1939 58 64 10
Neshoba 6976 210 229 61
Newton 4056 84 87 15
Noxubee 1937 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7463 141 271 40
Panola 7142 140 103 15
Pearl River 10101 244 210 42
Perry 2203 57 24 9
Pike 6146 158 178 44
Pontotoc 7484 113 87 13
Prentiss 5435 87 101 15
Quitman 1151 28 0 0
Rankin 24292 409 499 69
Scott 4983 99 118 19
Sharkey 666 21 45 8
Simpson 4896 117 166 20
Smith 2784 54 73 8
Stone 3760 67 88 14
Sunflower 4519 109 125 20
Tallahatchie 2412 53 50 7
Tate 5000 120 80 19
Tippah 5212 86 122 14
Tishomingo 4113 98 103 28
Tunica 1793 40 19 3
Union 6804 99 133 23
Walthall 2298 66 69 14
Warren 7174 180 175 38
Washington 7739 171 202 41
Wayne 4479 72 80 13
Webster 2157 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1172 39 25 6
Winston 3278 93 135 39
Yalobusha 2674 48 82 22
Yazoo 4938 94 152 20
Total 543,737 10,450 11,431 2,108

* Note: One death previously counted in Carrol County should have been included in Montgomery County’s totals.

