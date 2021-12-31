Investigators searching for clues after woman found dead at Mississippi RV park

Mississippi investigators are searching for clues after a woman was found dead at a Picayune RV Park.

Officials from the Picayune Police Department say they have gathered enough evidence to determine that the case is a homicide.

On Dec. 23, officers were sent to 41 Mississippi Pines Boulevard Lot 115 in response to a report of a female being unresponsive, according to a departmental release. They arrived to find 23-year-old Anna Marie McNeese was not responsive and called for investigators.

EMS personnel arrived and confirmed she was deceased.

McNeese’s body was then taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab where an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to call the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411, Capt. Rhonda Johnson at 601-347-6544 or information can be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.