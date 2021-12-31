Mississippi man arrested after reportedly beating his 92-year-old father

Published 6:49 am Friday, December 31, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with beating his 92-year-old father.

WLBT reports that officials with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office have charged Alex Speights with aggravated assault in the beating of his 92-year-old father Willie Speights.

No details about the assault, including the severity of the injuries, have been released.

Speights is being held in the Lawrence County jail.

More News

Forecasters: Severe weather possible across parts of Mississippi tonight through New Year’s Day

Ole Miss fans will never forget when Betty White started off ‘Hotty Toddy’ before football game; White died at 99 years old

Severe weather may ring in new year for Mississippi, other parts of South

Officials searching for missing Mississippi toddler

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article