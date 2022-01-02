Mississippi New Year’s Eve party had deadly combination of alcohol, drugs and assault weapons, police say

Published 9:50 pm Sunday, January 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police chief whose department is investigating a mass shooting at a New Year’s Even party that left three people dead and four others injured said the event was a “recipe for disaster.”

Gulfport (Mississippi) Police Chief Chris Ryle said the party had a deadly combination – drugs, alcohol and assault weapons.

“When there is a party with alcohol, drugs and assault rifles are present, it’s a recipe for disaster and last night again sadly this was proven factual,” Ryle said.

Investigators believe more than 50 shots were fired from a range of weapons including handguns and assault rifles.

Apparently, a fight erupted at the party, police said, and eventually, guns were drawn and fired.

More News

Snow flurries across Mississippi as cold front chills state after warm holiday season

From Kenya to Mississippi: Teacher dreams of being engineer

Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old Mississippi man

Deer found in Mississippi tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article