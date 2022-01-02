Mississippi New Year’s Eve party had deadly combination of alcohol, drugs and assault weapons, police say

A Mississippi police chief whose department is investigating a mass shooting at a New Year’s Even party that left three people dead and four others injured said the event was a “recipe for disaster.”

Gulfport (Mississippi) Police Chief Chris Ryle said the party had a deadly combination – drugs, alcohol and assault weapons.

“When there is a party with alcohol, drugs and assault rifles are present, it’s a recipe for disaster and last night again sadly this was proven factual,” Ryle said.

Investigators believe more than 50 shots were fired from a range of weapons including handguns and assault rifles.

Apparently, a fight erupted at the party, police said, and eventually, guns were drawn and fired.