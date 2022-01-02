Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old Mississippi man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 29-year-old Keith Darrell Woodard of Weir, MS, in Choctaw County.

He is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, December 30, 2021, at about 4:00 pm in the 8900 block of Highway 15 in Choctaw County, wearing a purple plaid button-up shirt.

Keith Darrell Woodard is believed to be in a 2002 white Chevrolet Avalanche traveling south.