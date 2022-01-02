Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old Mississippi man
Published 7:19 am Sunday, January 2, 2022
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 29-year-old Keith Darrell Woodard of Weir, MS, in Choctaw County.
He is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Thursday, December 30, 2021, at about 4:00 pm in the 8900 block of Highway 15 in Choctaw County, wearing a purple plaid button-up shirt.
Keith Darrell Woodard is believed to be in a 2002 white Chevrolet Avalanche traveling south.
Family members say Keith Darrell Woodard suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Keith Darrell Woodard, contact Ackerman Police Department at 662-285-6129.