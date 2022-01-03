84-year-old Mississippi man arrested for first-degree murder

Published 4:09 pm Monday, January 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

An 84-year-old Mississippi mna has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department reports that Carl Lee Wells has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond in connection with a deadly shooting in Hermanville.

Deputies responded to a “shots fired” call on Highway 18 in Hermanville shortly before midnight.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was declared dead at the scene, has been identified as Morques Johnson, 43.

The cause of the shooting has not been released at this time.

More News

Louisiana dad drove 70 mph, struck a deer in process, but baby was faster nonetheless

Mississippi pediatricians beg school leaders to follow mask guidelines, other measures to protect children as COVID cases soar

Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus surge doubles hospitalizations in single week

Roof collapse causes Mississippi post office to close temporarily

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article