Louisiana dad drove 70 mph, struck a deer in process, but baby was faster nonetheless

Her father was driving his work truck at 70 mph (113 kph) to a hospital, but a Louisiana New Year’s baby was faster.

Isabella Grace Bordelon was born at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1 on Louisiana Highway 28 in Pineville, news outlets report. The hospital found her healthy, 7 pounds and 11 ounces (3.5 kilograms) and 19.75 inches (50.2 centimeters) long.

Amy Bordelon told The Town Talk that her contractions started as she, her husband, Josh, and their two older daughters were getting ready for bed on New Year’s Eve.

She thought of waiting but the pain became too strong. She called her mother to come watch the girls while she and her husband headed to the hospital. Their home in Manifest is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the hospital in Alexandria. It was quicker to drive than to call an ambulance.

Their truck hit a deer. They didn’t stop.

They had just arrived in Pineville, across the Red River from Alexandria, when the baby made its entrance.

Amy Bordelon said, “I just bore down and made sure there was plenty of room on the seat.” With three big pushes, the baby was out.

When she told her husband she had given birth, he gasped. “What?”

As they got closer to the hospital, Josh Bordelon called to let staffers know to meet them and their daughter in the parking lot.

“Thank God she didn’t get stuck,” Amy Bordelon told KALB-TV.