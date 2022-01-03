Mississippi breaks record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, shattering delta surge record high

Mississippi reported a record-shattering number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Monday as results of official tests from the New Year’s weekend were reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 17,525 new coronavirus cases were found since Thursday’s last official report. The state did not report on Friday due to the New Year’s Eve holiday. National experts say the numbers of cases are likely much higher as the at-home tests for COVID are generally not reported to the state.

The high number of cases reported Monday brought the 7-day average of new cases to 4,100 cases per day, an increase of more than 900 percent from just 30 days prior in early December.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 561,525.

MSDH reported five new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,455.

Through Monday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared Monday to 4,100. The new 7-day, daily average shattered the previous record of 3,586 set on August 20, at the height of the delta variant surge.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 2,670 with Monday’s update. It was the highest 14-day level since September 6.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County