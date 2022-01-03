Snow reported across north, east Mississippi

Residents across north and east Mississippi posted photos of snow and sleet that accumulated Sunday evening as winter weather moved across the state. Below are some pictures that were posted on Twitter Sunday night and Monday morning:

Some pretty good snow falling in north Mississippi tonight. 👀 Keep in mind yesterday it was in the low 80s there. #mswx pic.twitter.com/hrsXkKFiKr — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) January 3, 2022

Gracie seeing heavy snow in E Mississippi. That will be heading for West Alabama over the next hour or so. https://t.co/AtuVXZU7a6 — Brandon Richards (@branrich_wx) January 3, 2022

I’m torn between the beach and snow—they both are so peaceful #wintertime in Mississippi pic.twitter.com/rS8ioBbQDO — Mary Frances (@brwneyedMSgirl) January 3, 2022

Snow in North Mississippi pic.twitter.com/L9BK3HT7xX — Lee Wilson (@ke5mot) January 3, 2022

Snow in northern Mississippi #vanlife pic.twitter.com/AAEnyELXr5 — Smokey and the Vandit (@BanditVanOne) January 3, 2022

Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun https://t.co/CQMhU7plF2 — WTOK-TV (@WTOKTV) January 3, 2022

