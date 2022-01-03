Snow reported across north, east Mississippi

Published 6:49 am Monday, January 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Residents across north and east Mississippi posted photos of snow and sleet that accumulated Sunday evening as winter weather moved across the state. Below are some pictures that were posted on Twitter Sunday night and Monday morning:

More News

Escaped Mississippi inmate from back taken into custody in Tennessee

Non-profit pays off mortgage for Mississippi family of U.S. Marshal killed while trying to arrest murder suspect

Mississippi issues separate Silver Alerts for 32-year-old man, 67-year-old woman

Mississippi New Year’s Eve party had deadly combination of alcohol, drugs and assault weapons, police say

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article