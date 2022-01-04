Forget black-eyed peas, buy a lottery ticket — Mississippi player wins big in New Year’s day Powerball drawing

The New Year brought good luck to one Mississippi lottery player who won $100,000 from the Saturday, Jan. 1, Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased from Pearl Brandon LLC located at 3601 Hwy. 80 East in Pearl. The numbers randomly generated for the New Year’s drawing were: 6-12-39-48-50, with 7 as the Powerball.

Meanwhile, the new year is ushering in big jackpots, with the combined jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions topping an estimated $784 million.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is up to $575 million; while the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is up to $244 million. The jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 4, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is up to an estimated $65,000.