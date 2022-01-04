Mississippi city ups penalty for police who fail to wear body cameras

Published 6:13 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi city quintupled the maximum penalty on Monday for police who don’t wear body cameras after an incident in which only a bystander’s cellphone recorded alleged excessive force.

The rule violation had carried a one-day suspension, but Vicksburg’s Board of Mayor and Alderman voted to increase the maximum to five days, The Vicksburg Post reported.

One Vicksburg police officer was disciplined for using excessive force after a bystander posted video on Facebook of an arrest for disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct on Dec. 26.

None of the officers present wore a body camera, and all were suspended for one day for failing to wear the cameras, said Mayor and Police Commissioner George Flaggs Jr.

“I thought that was not enough,” he said. “The body cameras are too important a tool for us not to wear them.”

More News

Federal court orders Mississippi city to approve construction of mosque

Mississippi officer responds to shooting call, discovers son shot in the head

Tennessee man arrested on Mississippi interstate, reportedly caught with 20 pounds of cocaine

Forget black-eyed peas, buy a lottery ticket — Mississippi player wins big in New Year’s day Powerball drawing

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article