Mississippi officer responds to shooting call, discovers son shot in the head

A Mississippi police officer who was responding to a shooting call discovered that the victim — who had been shot in the head — was in fact her son.

According to WLBT, police officers with the Hazlehurst Police Department responded to a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The police officer, Laquandia Cooley, said she went into a “breakdown” when she saw her discovered her son, Charles Stewart Jr., 20, dead in the roadway.

Charles Stewart, the father, told WLBT that the situation has been traumatizing for the whole family and that the family is coping day to day.

There are no suspects. The city is waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.