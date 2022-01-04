Mississippi police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with double shooting

Published 6:44 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man they believe shot two people on Monday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua Webber, who was last seen driving a white 2018 Nissan Altima, bearing tag #PJC 6757.

Pike County officials say Webber should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Webber’s location, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, or CrimeStoppers at 888-755-8810.

More News

Federal court orders Mississippi city to approve construction of mosque

Mississippi officer responds to shooting call, discovers son shot in the head

Tennessee man arrested on Mississippi interstate, reportedly caught with 20 pounds of cocaine

Forget black-eyed peas, buy a lottery ticket — Mississippi player wins big in New Year’s day Powerball drawing

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article