Mississippi shatters new COVID-19 coronavirus case average for second day in row as omicron surge climbs higher

Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi shattered its own record again Tuesday for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases as the omicron variant is in “full swing” across the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 4,840 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

National experts say the numbers of cases are likely much higher as the at-home tests for COVID generally are not reported to the state health officials.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 566,102.

“Omicron in full swing!” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Tuesday morning. “Severity of illness overall milder but still substantial hospitalizations.”

Indeed, hospitalization continued to rise across Mississippi.

Through Monday, 742 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. By comparison at the beginning of December less than 200 COVID patients were hospitalized.

MSDH reported 37 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,492.

Through Tuesday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared Tuesday to 4,406. The new 7-day, daily average shattered the previous record of 4,100 set on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 2,962 with Tuesday’s update. It was the highest 14-day level since September 2.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 5131 125 88 18
Alcorn 6549 116 130 20
Amite 2298 59 57 9
Attala 3647 90 189 36
Benton 1691 41 47 10
Bolivar 6989 155 240 33
Calhoun 3101 51 44 7
Carroll 1933 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3641 74 61 15
Choctaw 1447 27 12 0
Claiborne 1453 41 46 9
Clarke 3116 96 132 32
Clay 3539 78 41 5
Coahoma 4850 114 138 14
Copiah 5147 95 109 15
Covington 4808 97 142 39
De Soto 37555 444 127 27
Forrest 14963 265 287 61
Franklin 1363 32 46 5
George 5264 80 73 9
Greene 2325 50 59 6
Grenada 4091 112 156 32
Hancock 8318 134 87 17
Harrison 37028 569 539 80
Hinds 39306 656 856 140
Holmes 3093 93 109 20
Humphreys 1452 39 35 9
Issaquena 197 7 0 0
Itawamba 5247 112 136 24
Jackson 26397 396 286 41
Jasper 3633 66 46 2
Jefferson 1031 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2008 43 12 1
Jones 15019 250 267 45
Kemper 1552 42 50 10
Lafayette 10028 143 202 57
Lamar 11660 140 57 12
Lauderdale 13130 324 498 108
Lawrence 2446 43 27 2
Leake 4490 92 102 17
Lee 18696 249 224 43
Leflore 5707 144 242 55
Lincoln 5930 138 209 41
Lowndes 12181 200 305 69
Madison 17214 284 416 72
Marion 4694 115 162 24
Marshall 7422 147 69 17
Monroe 7723 183 191 55
Montgomery 2056 58 64 10
Neshoba 7170 210 229 61
Newton 4124 84 89 15
Noxubee 1989 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7769 141 270 40
Panola 7411 140 103 15
Pearl River 10374 245 211 42
Perry 2227 57 24 9
Pike 6512 158 178 44
Pontotoc 7667 114 87 13
Prentiss 5572 87 101 15
Quitman 1194 28 0 0
Rankin 25681 414 499 69
Scott 5169 100 119 19
Sharkey 690 21 45 8
Simpson 5065 117 167 20
Smith 2852 54 77 8
Stone 3829 67 88 14
Sunflower 4731 110 125 20
Tallahatchie 2503 53 50 7
Tate 5163 121 80 19
Tippah 5326 87 122 14
Tishomingo 4183 99 103 28
Tunica 1906 40 19 3
Union 6984 100 133 23
Walthall 2372 66 69 14
Warren 7544 181 175 38
Washington 7930 171 212 41
Wayne 4540 73 80 13
Webster 2226 50 66 14
Wilkinson 1259 39 25 6
Winston 3392 94 135 39
Yalobusha 2823 48 82 22
Yazoo 5366 94 152 20
Total 566,102 10,492 11,464 2,110

