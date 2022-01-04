Mississippi shatters new COVID-19 coronavirus case average for second day in row as omicron surge climbs higher

Mississippi shattered its own record again Tuesday for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases as the omicron variant is in “full swing” across the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 4,840 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

National experts say the numbers of cases are likely much higher as the at-home tests for COVID generally are not reported to the state health officials.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 566,102.

“Omicron in full swing!” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Tuesday morning. “Severity of illness overall milder but still substantial hospitalizations.”

Indeed, hospitalization continued to rise across Mississippi.

Through Monday, 742 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. By comparison at the beginning of December less than 200 COVID patients were hospitalized.

MSDH reported 37 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,492.

Through Tuesday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared Tuesday to 4,406. The new 7-day, daily average shattered the previous record of 4,100 set on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 2,962 with Tuesday’s update. It was the highest 14-day level since September 2.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County