Police ID badly decomposed body found inside tent with plastic bag over head and hands tied

Police have identified the body of a man found inside a tent with a plastic bag over his head and his hands tied behind him, a Memphis TV station reported.

The body found in November in Marshall County off Highway 72 was identified as Kenneth Hadden of Byhalia, WMC reported.

The body was reportedly decomposed greatly and at the time the body was found, investigators said they were unsure how long the body had been there.

The TV station reported that forensic investigators used dental records to identify the body. A suspect is reportedly jailed in Florida on separate charges.