Tennessee man arrested on Mississippi interstate, reportedly caught with 20 pounds of cocaine
Published 11:40 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022
A Tennessee man was arrested after he was caught transporting 20 pounds of cocaine on the Mississippi Interstate 59.
According to the Laurel Leader-Call, Nathan Kimble, 23, of Nashville was charged with aggravated trafficking of a Schedule 2 controlled substance.
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol reportedly made a traffic stop on I-59 in Jones County on Dec. 16 and seized 20 pounds of cocaine and a vehicle.
Kimble is currently in the Jones County Jail on a $500,000 bond. The arresting agency has been listed as the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The street value of 20 pounds of cocaine is more than $250,000.