Mississippi Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann positive for COVID-19, his office reports

Published 9:26 am Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, his office reported.

Hosemann reportedly had no symptoms at the time of his positive test

His office said the lieutenant governor was double vaccinated and had received a booster shot against COVID-19 as well.

Hosemann’s office said he was currently quarantining per the recommendation of the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

His office said they were in the process of notifying anyone with whom Hosemann had recently been in contact.

